FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.66 and traded as high as $13.31. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 1,946,125 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FuelCell Energy from $30.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $15.00 to $13.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on FuelCell Energy from $2.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.23.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Stock Up 7.7 %

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. The company has a market cap of $260.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26,223 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 112,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 111,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 42.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 122,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 36,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.