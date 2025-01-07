Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Andrew David Oddie Sells 27,712 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew David Oddie sold 27,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $378,823.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,942.62. This represents a 57.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew David Oddie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Andrew David Oddie sold 358 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $5,012.00.

Shares of FNKO opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $759.32 million, a PE ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 1.22.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Funko from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Funko in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 5,486.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 829,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 814,357 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Funko by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,062,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after buying an additional 654,359 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Funko by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,609,000 after buying an additional 619,114 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Funko by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 112,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

