Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 1,997.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the second quarter worth about $115,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 111.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 38.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 29.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Gambling.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $520.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

