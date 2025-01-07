Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.57.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gambling.com Group
Gambling.com Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Gambling.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $520.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64.
About Gambling.com Group
Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gambling.com Group
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.