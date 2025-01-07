GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Insider Daniel William Moore Sells 895 Shares

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) insider Daniel William Moore sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $27,807.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,131.95. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Daniel William Moore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 11th, Daniel William Moore sold 2,624 shares of GameStop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $55,104.00.
GameStop Trading Up 3.4 %
NYSE:GME opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.79 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.51. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $64.83.
Institutional Trading of GameStop
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GameStop by 38.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,143,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 41.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,278,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 22.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,502,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,322,000 after acquiring an additional 646,488 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in GameStop by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,825,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,866,000 after acquiring an additional 136,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 34.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,347,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,261,000 after acquiring an additional 342,178 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on GME shares. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, December 6th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GME
About GameStop
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GameStop
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.