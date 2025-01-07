GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Insider Daniel William Moore Sells 895 Shares

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) insider Daniel William Moore sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $27,807.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,131.95. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel William Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Daniel William Moore sold 2,624 shares of GameStop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $55,104.00.

GameStop Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:GME opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.79 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.51. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $64.83.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.68 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GameStop by 38.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,143,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 41.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,278,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 22.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,502,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,322,000 after acquiring an additional 646,488 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in GameStop by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,825,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,866,000 after acquiring an additional 136,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 34.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,347,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,261,000 after acquiring an additional 342,178 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GME shares. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

