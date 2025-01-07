Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) COO Brandon John Moore Sells 3,982 Shares of Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $190,498.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,329,850.56. The trade was a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average is $49.49.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $385.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 51.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

View Our Latest Report on GLPI

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,547.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 142.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 578.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3,191.3% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.