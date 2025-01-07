Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.63 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 35.60 ($0.45). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.46), with a volume of 343,562 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Gaming Realms Trading Up 1.2 %

About Gaming Realms

The stock has a market capitalization of £108.86 million, a PE ratio of 1,846.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

