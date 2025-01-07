GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 2,075 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 30,182 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 95,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 88,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Argus upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.27.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.64. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $28.64.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $417,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,333.96. This trade represents a 5.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $805,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,159.04. The trade was a 22.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.