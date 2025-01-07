GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 220 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $405,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth approximately $16,176,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $364.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (down from $304.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.64.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE RNR opened at $248.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $197.49 and a 12-month high of $300.00.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $10.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.89 by $2.34. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 41.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.25%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

