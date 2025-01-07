GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 488 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 45.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 31,084 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the third quarter worth $12,520,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 421.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 64,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Glaukos by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,626,000 after purchasing an additional 98,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GKOS. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 price objective on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.75.

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $316,156.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at $14,198,425.93. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $288,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,707.36. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,603 shares of company stock worth $2,605,678. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $155.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.51 and its 200 day moving average is $131.15. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $79.99 and a 1 year high of $155.76.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 42.43%. The firm had revenue of $96.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

