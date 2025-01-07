GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 505 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $738,104,000 after purchasing an additional 187,001 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,854,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,286,000 after buying an additional 261,564 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 824,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,455,000 after buying an additional 197,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 113.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,818,000 after purchasing an additional 424,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 464,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $171.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.70 and its 200 day moving average is $177.35. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $138.70 and a fifty-two week high of $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.33. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Owens Corning

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,990.54. The trade was a 48.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.