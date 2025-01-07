GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $38,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 42.7% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $113.50 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $90.50 and a 12 month high of $127.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

