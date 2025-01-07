GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 14,138 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1,963.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 475,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 435,822 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0697 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.