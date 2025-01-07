GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 203 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,913,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,777,000 after purchasing an additional 977,321 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 396.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 446,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,058,000 after buying an additional 356,275 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,811,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,275,000 after acquiring an additional 97,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.47.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average is $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.82. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $82.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.42). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -123.60%.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

