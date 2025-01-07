GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 376 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,552,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,414,000 after buying an additional 90,618 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 21.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,513,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens downgraded East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.77.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $96.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.27 and a 52-week high of $113.95.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.80 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 24.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $147,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,537.35. This represents a 12.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $45,980.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,210. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,276. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.