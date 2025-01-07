GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 852 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 889.9% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 78,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 70,675 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 274.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the third quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Price Performance

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock opened at $62.04 on Tuesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average is $64.94.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.1513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.