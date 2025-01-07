GAMMA Investing LLC Cuts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $864,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,308 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,070,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,768 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $163,468,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $998,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $134,987,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $66.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citizens Jmp lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

