GAMMA Investing LLC Cuts Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

GAMMA Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,831,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $477,173,000 after purchasing an additional 176,070 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,552,000 after buying an additional 1,262,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,143,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,410,000 after buying an additional 28,009 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 54.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,691,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,853,000 after acquiring an additional 182,130 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This represents a 27.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $164,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,960.72. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,520 shares of company stock worth $2,083,803 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.13 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average of $98.50.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

