GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FOX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 52,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 4.4% in the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in FOX by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in FOX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93. Fox Co. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 771,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $35,521,075.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,311.52. This represents a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,053,505 shares of company stock worth $47,705,970 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOX shares. Barclays raised shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FOX

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.