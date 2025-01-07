GAMMA Investing LLC Has $303,000 Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.4% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $119,352.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,071.12. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,332.92. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TXRH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $180.97 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.48 and a 52 week high of $206.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.