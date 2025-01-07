GAMMA Investing LLC Has $318,000 Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 42.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in Workday by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total value of $442,101.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,806.90. The trade was a 17.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total transaction of $17,584,753.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,872,846.40. This trade represents a 40.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,158 shares of company stock worth $78,650,975. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.36.

View Our Latest Report on Workday

Workday Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $254.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.16. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.