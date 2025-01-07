GAMMA Investing LLC Has $324,000 Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 54.2% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.7 %

RDVY stock opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average is $58.76.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.