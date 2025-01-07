GAMMA Investing LLC Has $327,000 Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 148.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,460,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Celanese by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,500,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,931,000 after buying an additional 136,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,606,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,145,000 after buying an additional 177,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,663,000 after buying an additional 150,201 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 7.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,606 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Price Performance

CE stock opened at $65.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $172.16.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Celanese from $122.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $138.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

