GAMMA Investing LLC Has $343,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 44,205.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,710 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,387,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,716,000 after acquiring an additional 964,737 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in FOX by 294.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,537,000 after acquiring an additional 663,089 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in FOX by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,495,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,706,000 after acquiring an additional 597,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 25.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,420,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,208,000 after acquiring an additional 492,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FOX from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised FOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.87.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,637,177.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,311.52. The trade was a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,352 shares of company stock valued at $20,822,072 in the last 90 days. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOXA stock opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $50.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

