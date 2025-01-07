GAMMA Investing LLC Has $396,000 Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 324.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $103.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.91. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $109.85.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 71.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DTM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.89.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

