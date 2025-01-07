GAMMA Investing LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 101.1% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in Incyte by 11.4% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 59,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total value of $293,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,624,786.56. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $455,521.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.04. This represents a 16.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,023 shares of company stock worth $839,711. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day moving average is $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Incyte from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

