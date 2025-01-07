GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,475.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $96,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $106.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.70. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $95.97 and a 12 month high of $118.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 127.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

