GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,442,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $337,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,732 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 2,035.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,635,000 after buying an additional 1,093,275 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 49.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,692,000 after acquiring an additional 676,954 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Trimble by 18.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,755,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,978,000 after acquiring an additional 434,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,663,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.86.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.97. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.60 and a 12-month high of $76.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

