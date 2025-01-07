GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 51.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,045,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,886 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,375,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 761,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,628,000 after acquiring an additional 606,375 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 31.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,408,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,312,000 after acquiring an additional 574,516 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 134.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after acquiring an additional 490,468 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica stock opened at $63.08 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $73.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.49 million. Comerica had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.00%.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Compass Point raised their price target on Comerica from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

In other Comerica news, EVP Bruce Mitchell sold 7,564 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $470,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,821.60. The trade was a 31.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $95,811.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,885.90. The trade was a 13.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,456 shares of company stock valued at $977,287. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

