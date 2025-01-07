GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 95.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,909,000 after purchasing an additional 61,368 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $337.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.00.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $396.76 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.07 and a 52-week high of $439.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.32.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $192,208.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,761.11. This trade represents a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,765.72. This represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

