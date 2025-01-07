GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 1,718 Shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $967,582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $627,244,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,653,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,712,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth $340,848,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Up 2.0 %

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.19. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 672.22%.

In other Smurfit Westrock news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,371,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,119.24. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

