GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 187 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 27.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lennox International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 83,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,570,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Lennox International by 2.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 51,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,978,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1,065.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LII shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennox International from $604.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.49, for a total value of $125,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,458.54. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.98, for a total transaction of $360,789.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,734.64. The trade was a 11.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,106 shares of company stock worth $1,353,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Performance

LII opened at $609.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.09 and a 12-month high of $682.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $633.97 and a 200-day moving average of $595.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.73. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 148.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Further Reading

