GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 358 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Dover during the third quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Dover by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 85.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

Dover Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $187.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $143.96 and a 52-week high of $208.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.43%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

