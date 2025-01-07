GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 685 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Airbnb by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 680,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,299,000 after purchasing an additional 103,087 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 341,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,246,000 after buying an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,352,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $648,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $135.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.44 and its 200 day moving average is $133.09. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $80,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 193,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,826,708.44. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $1,250,502.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,466,767. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 695,361 shares of company stock worth $92,728,581. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

