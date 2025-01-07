GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 744 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CPA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

RSP stock opened at $176.20 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $153.10 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.07 and its 200-day moving average is $175.35. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.