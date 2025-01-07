GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 957 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equitable by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,976,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,418,000 after purchasing an additional 338,205 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Equitable by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,513,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,735,000 after buying an additional 161,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equitable by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,083,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,855,000 after buying an additional 539,904 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,176,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,220,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,322,000 after acquiring an additional 54,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH stock opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Equitable had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 76.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Equitable’s payout ratio is -88.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $79,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $825,162.36. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $1,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,555 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,842. The trade was a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,032 shares of company stock worth $6,031,759 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Equitable from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

