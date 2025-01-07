GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 131.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,343,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,897,000 after acquiring an additional 58,040 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,463,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,382,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,350,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,609,000 after buying an additional 142,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,028,000 after buying an additional 1,078,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $154.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $71.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.23, a PEG ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.09. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy



Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

