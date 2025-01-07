GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,545,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,293,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,132,000 after buying an additional 47,872 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,981,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,674,000 after buying an additional 610,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,630,000 after acquiring an additional 149,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,448.30. This trade represents a 17.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.44.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV opened at $212.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.67 and a 200-day moving average of $207.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.25 and a 1-year high of $258.93.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

