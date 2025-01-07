GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 68.8% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.9% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD opened at $1,251.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,256.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,353.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,122.21 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,351.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,820. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $175,572.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,524.54. This trade represents a 95.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.