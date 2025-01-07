GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 211 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

GAMMA Investing LLC decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,905,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,393,000 after purchasing an additional 39,854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,462,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,534,000 after acquiring an additional 118,722 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,577,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 806,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,293,000 after acquiring an additional 88,179 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 540,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 115,569 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.21 and a twelve month high of $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Principal Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -324.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

