GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Sells $108,737.20 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $108,737.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,590.80. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Kevin Feeley sold 3,728 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $286,124.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Kevin Feeley sold 1,137 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $86,832.69.

On Monday, December 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 263 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total transaction of $20,616.57.

On Thursday, November 21st, Kevin Feeley sold 12,019 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $886,521.44.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 274 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $18,248.40.

WGS stock opened at $89.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.66. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 31.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in GeneDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WGS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

