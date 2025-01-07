Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.85 and traded as high as $7.08. Genworth Financial shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 3,804,086 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 25,015,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,355,000 after purchasing an additional 901,485 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 17,391,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,135,000 after buying an additional 131,634 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 9.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,054,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after buying an additional 590,496 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,675,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,880,000 after buying an additional 894,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,095,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,907,000 after acquiring an additional 92,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

