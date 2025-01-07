Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,866 Shares of Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smith-Midland were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMID. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Smith-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 3,239.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 236.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith-Midland in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

Smith-Midland Stock Down 4.8 %

SMID opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. Smith-Midland Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96. The company has a market capitalization of $223.29 million, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87.

Smith-Midland Company Profile

Smith-Midland Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems in the United States. It offers SlenderWall lightweight construction panel, lightweight exterior cladding used for the exterior walls of buildings; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers, used on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings, used in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations; Easi-Set utility, vaults for house equipment, such as cable, telephone, or traffic signal equipment, and for underground storage, as well as custom-built utility vaults for special needs; SoftSound soundwall panels, it absorb highway noise; Beach Prisms erosion control modules for seawalls and jetties; and H2Out secondary drainage systems for panelized exterior cladding.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.