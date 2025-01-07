Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 621,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,833 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $82,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25.

INO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

