Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Candel Therapeutics were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Candel Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Candel Therapeutics
In other news, insider William Garrett Nichols sold 13,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $63,543.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,547 shares in the company, valued at $458,494.32. The trade was a 12.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,303,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,512. This trade represents a 2,325.49 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,327 shares of company stock worth $337,581. 41.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on Candel Therapeutics
Candel Therapeutics Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of CADL stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of -1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
About Candel Therapeutics
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Candel Therapeutics
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.