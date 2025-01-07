Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,126 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 24.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 615,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 119,306 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at about $810,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 89,377 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 214,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 76,458 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 242,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 72,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens started coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

OptimizeRx Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $102.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,277.53. This trade represents a 3.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

(Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.