Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,059 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XBiotech were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in XBiotech by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in XBiotech by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in XBiotech by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 49,863 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of XBiotech by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Get XBiotech alerts:

XBiotech Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53. XBiotech Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $136.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.44.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.