Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 3,815 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,231,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Destination XL Group were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,940,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,198,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 159,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

DXLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Destination XL Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Destination XL Group stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Destination XL Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States. The company’s stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

