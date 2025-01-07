Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.23 and traded as high as $51.83. Glacier Bancorp shares last traded at $50.22, with a volume of 526,458 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBCI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $324.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,694,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,435,000 after purchasing an additional 280,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after acquiring an additional 271,398 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 123.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 332,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 183,757 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,443,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,528,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,035,000 after purchasing an additional 149,404 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

