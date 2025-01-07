Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.32 ($0.00). Global Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00), with a volume of 103,066,531 shares trading hands.

Global Petroleum Stock Down 22.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of £8.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Global Petroleum Company Profile

Global Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas, upstream exploration company presently focused on Africa and the Mediterranean. The Company’s principal assets are two exploration blocks located offshore Namibia. Its primary listing is on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) with a secondary listing on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM).

