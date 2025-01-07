Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA) Trading 0% Higher – Should You Buy?

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.78 and last traded at $22.51. Approximately 81,297 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 41,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $84.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 125,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 252,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF

The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.

